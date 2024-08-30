x
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Mathu Vadalara 2 Teaser: Wacky Fun

Published on August 30, 2024 by

Mathu Vadalara 2 Teaser: Wacky Fun

Mythri Movie Makers backed a small film Mathu Vadalara and the dark comedy film did well. After years, the sequel titled Mathu Vadalara 2 is ready and the makers announced that the film will hit the screens on September 13th. Sri Simha Koduri, Satya, Vennela Kishore, Sunil and Fariah Abdullah will be seen in the lead roles. The teaser promises mad fun and the film also has a dark drama. The portrayals by the lead actors are well designed and Satya takes the front stage with his comic timing. Mathu Vadalara 2 promises to be high on fun along with an interesting backdrop. The teaser doesn’t reveal the entire plot but it promises to be an interesting attempt.

The production values by Mythri Movie Makers are grand. Kaala Bhairava is the music director. The cinematography work is good. Ritesh Rana’s mark is also seen in the teaser of Mathu Vadalara 2. The promotional activities will start next week and Mathu Vadalara 2 will have a wide release.

Next Nani announces and launches COURT Previous Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Day1 Worldwide Collections – Average Opening
