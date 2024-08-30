Nani announces and launches COURT

Telugu360 was the first to break the news that Nani is backing a small film that will have Priyadarshi in the lead role. The film is said to be a courtroom drama and the makers today announced the title and launched the film officially. COURT – State vs A Nobody is the title of the film. Nani himself launched the film today with a pooja ceremony and the shooting formalities will start in the mid of September. Sai Kumar and Shivaji will be seen in other important roles. The film will be made on a strict budget. The film will head for a February release next year.

Baby fame Vijay Bulganin will score the music and Maharaja cameraman Dinesh Purushothaman will handle the cinematography work. Nani and Prasanti Tipirneni will produce COURT on Wall Poster Cinema banner. Priyadarshi is quite busy as a lead actor and is working on multiple films.