Meenakshi Chaudhary as Aarya in Adivi Sesh HIT:2

Basking in the success of his last release Major, Adivi Sesh will headline the action drama, HIT 2, which is a sequel to the blockbuster flick HIT. The original movie starred Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. Now, the latest update around the second installment in the franchise is film teaser is releasing on November 3rd.

The creators brilliantly introduced HIT verse and announced teaser release date yesterday. The leading lady for the second instalment of this crime investigation thriller has been revealed today. Meenakshi Chaudhary, the ravishing beauty, is playing the female lead, and we will see her as Aarya. She wowed audiences with her powerful performance in IVNR and Khiladi, and now everyone is eagerly awaiting to witness her in powerful role.

Backed by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under his production house Wall Poster Cinema, HIT 2 features Menakshii Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, Komali Prasad in prominent roles, along with others.

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, John Stewart Eduri has provided the music for this action entertainer.