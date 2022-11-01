NTR thrills with his Kannada Diction

NTR is one of the best actors of the country. The actor during the promotions of RRR surprised everyone as he sounded quite fluent in all the neighboring languages. He was equally good in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The actor is one of the special guests for the Karnataka Rajyothsava that took place today in Bengaluru. NTR thrilled everyone with his accent and diction in Kannada. He sounded extremely familiar and fluent in the language. The video of his speech is going viral across the circles of social media. Very few knew that NTR’s mother hails from Karnataka and the actor is fluent in Kannada from an early age.

The government of Karnataka on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyothsava conferred late Puneeth Rajkumar with Karnataka Ratna. Superstar Rajinikanth and NTR turned out to be the special guests of the evening. The entire ministers and leaders of Karnataka were present. NTR is currently on a break and he will start the shoot of Koratala Siva’s film soon. He is currently cutting down his weight and is participating in the pre-production work of the project.