Biggest ever bet for Mythri Movie Makers

Mythri Movie Makers is shelling out huge money and they are producing multiple films with all the top stars of Telugu cinema. Expanding their business, they will soon collaborate with Salman Khan, Vijay and other stars. Mythri Movie Makers is producing Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Both these films are announced for Sankranthi 2023 release and they are made on massive budgets. This is the first time in the recent years, two biggies produced by a top production house are hitting the screens during the same season. With other films in the race, the distributors are hesitant to pay huge advances for Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy.

Mythri Movie Makers decided to release both these films on their own and they will bear the entire risk. The film will be released through their regular distributors on an advance basis. Mythri Movie Makers will bear the entire risk of these films. Sankranthi is the biggest season for Telugu cinema and both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy will have a chance to mint massive money if these films are impressive. Both these films are proper mass and commercial capers which is an advantage. Vijay Vaarasudu is the other film releasing during the season.