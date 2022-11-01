Prabhas takes a surprising move for Maruthi’s Film

Everyone was surprised after Prabhas signed a comic entertainer in the direction of Maruthi. There were a lot of speculations about the film but neither the makers nor Prabhas made the project official. There were bigger rumors that the project is shelved. The film was launched in a low-key affair and the shoot of the project commenced recently. Not a single announcement was made about the film. The first schedule of the film got completed recently and the second schedule starts this month. Prabhas wanted to maintain a low profile for this project which is surprising many.

Being a pan-Indian star, Prabhas kept things completely low for the film. Prabhas is shooting for multiple films and he did not want any announcements of his new projects at this time. His fans will be puzzled and confused because of which the film is happening on a low profile. The updates about this project will start next year. Raja Deluxe is the title considered and Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady. Prabhas is currently shooting for Salaar and Project K.