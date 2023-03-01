Meet Miss Shetty And Mr Polishetty

The coming together of two extremely talented actors Naveen Polishetty and Anushka has built up expectations on their upcoming film. The title poster of the film was released today.

The newly released title poster shows Anushka in London backdrop and Naveen in Hitec City backdrop respectively. While Anushka is seen with a “Happy Single” book in her hand, Naveen wears a “Ready to mingle” book. They make a good pair on screen.

The interesting poster and the catchy title with the last names of these two supremely talented actors confirms that this film has something new to offer to the audience.

The film is directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by UV Creations. It has completed the shoot and is in post production phase now. It is releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam this summer.