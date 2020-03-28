Mega and Nandamuri fans complement each other

For the first time, NTR and Ram Charan are joining hands for RRR, a big-budget action entertainer directed by SS Rajamouli. Twitter which majorly witnessed fan wars between the Mega and Nandamuri fans saw a bunch of mutual appreciations after the video byte of ‘Bheem for Ramaraju’ is unveiled. While Charan thrilled everyone with his macho look, NTR turned out to be a huge support with his voiceover.

Mega and Nandamuri fans started complimenting each other which is a good sign. Though there are negative comments one among the hundred, they can be purely ignored. Megastar Chiranjeevi himself lauding the effort of Tarak made the day of Nandamuri fans. Ram Charan and Tarak complimenting each other as brothers is sure a great welcome sign for Telugu cinema. Mega and Nandamuri fans too sounded with maturity. Now, they are eagerly waiting for the introduction video of NTR as Komaram Bheem which is expected to be out in May on NTR’s birthday.