Sukumar busy editing Uppena

Top director Sukumar along with Mythri Movie Makers produced Uppena, a rustic love story that introduces Vaishnav Tej as the lead actor. Sukumar’s protege Buchi Babu is making his debut as the director with Uppena. The makers spent Rs 22 crores on the film which is in the final stages of post-production. As per the update, Buchi Babu and his team shot five hours of content which is now edited. Sukumar recently watched the copy and he asked the director to chop off several episodes.

The final runtime is expected to reach 2 hours and 30 minutes which would be ideal for the film. The final copy of Uppena would be ready by the end of this month. The makers are keen to release the film soon after the lockdown would be lifted. Krithi Shetty is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director for Uppena. The released singles of Uppena are already chartbusters and kept decent expectations on the film.