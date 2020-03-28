HiTech city areas under red zone lockdown: Corona effect

The IT industry in Hyderabad is badly shaken after the COVID-19 threat. Regular foreign visits by software professionals have come as a big risk now. In the past three to four weeks, lots of IT professionals went abroad and returned. Most of such returnees are still untraceable. Amid this, +ve cases are being reported in Hyderabad, mostly in Gachibowli, Chandanagar, Kokapet and other places. This has put the KCR government on high alert. It classified the areas as red zones where infected persons are residing. Far higher restrictions are imposed to fight coronavirus disease here.

The general restrictions will be in force as part of Modi’s 21-day lockdown. In addition, the government is not allowing residents in red zone areas to come out of their homes even for buying groceries and vegetables. Everything will be supplied to their doorsteps. The officials have made workers available. Entry and exit is banned for both residents and their visitors. The streets are closed with the police keeping guard there.