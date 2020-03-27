Jagan breaks rules to allow Megha Krishna Reddy to enter AP!

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy while addressing AP people on Thursday made it clear that no one will be allowed into AP from other states during lockdown period and if anyone is given entry, they have to undergo corovirus tests. Some ministers in AP cabinet even went to the extent of issuing statements that anyone entering from AP from other states have to remain in isolation in quarantine centres for 14 days.

Jagan even orders sealing of state borders and said no one will be permitted to enter AP till lockdown period of April 15.Jagan appealed to everyone to stay where they are till April 15.

However, Jagan flouted his own rule by allowing Mega Group chairman Krishna Reddy into AP f on Friday to meet him to handover cheque of Rs 5 crore towards donation for AP government’s corona relief measures.

Everyone is clueless how Krishna Reddy entered AP because all border points were blocked and no connectivity whatsoever either air, rail or road.

Krishna Reddy on Thursday met Telangana CM KCR at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad and handed over Rs 5 crore cheque. This proves that he travelled from Telangana to AP by crossing border points to meet Jagan.

Despite all these tough restrictions, Krishna Reddy managed to enter AP and meet Jagan and personally handed over cheque to him.

The same Jagan government denied entry to thousands of AP natives residing in Hyderabad, who were issued passes by TS government to move to their native places in AP. The AP natives got stuck up at border points for hours together at AP-TS border points for several hours after AP police refused entry for them. This forced AP natives to return Hyderabad again. Even if someone got entry, AP officials conducted medical tests and sent them to 14-day isolation in quarantine centres.

But, all these rules and restrictions did not obstruct Megha Krishna Reddy from entering AP, just because he is a rich person and a big contractor. Rules should be same for all. There should not be different rules for different people based on their stature in these difficult times of Coronavirus.