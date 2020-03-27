Corona cases rising in India, total reaches 863

Despite lockdown and Janata Curfew, the coronavirus cases are showing no signs of coming down in India. The total cases have reached 863 by Friday evening. Alarmingly, 136 new cases are added today. As the testing has increased across the country, more positive cases are getting reported. This has raised concerns on the untraceable foreign returnees and their likelihood of spreading the virus in nook and corner of the country.

In Kerala, which has many links with the Gulf countries, 39 new cases are reported in just one day. The total positive cases in Kerala has gone up to 176 now. The return of Kerala NRIs staying in Gulf countries in large numbers have complicated the situation in Kerala.

The number of total deaths due to virus in India has gone up to 20 now. Maharashtra is badly affected in terms of the epidemic threat. In Andhra Pradesh, the total +ve cases went up to 13. A new case tested +ve in Kurnool. Following this, the government tightened control on the border and strictly prohibiting people from crossing into AP without facing quarantine.