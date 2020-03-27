Vishnu responds about controversies of Manchu Family

During a recent interview, Manchu Vishnu was asked about why several top directors keep away from the Machu compound. He responded calling involvement a misconception. “I worked with successful directors like Srinu Vaitla, Sriwass, Nageshwar Reddy, Deva Katta, and others. They never faced any problems with me our my family. I am now working with a bunch of debutants. There are no such complaints. I shamelessly asked a couple of directors to work together from the past six to seven years but they never materialized” said Vishnu.

“During my break, I read a newspaper article and it is from this, the idea of Mosagallu emerged. I hired a team of writers from Los Angeles and got the script ready. The film was initially planned in English. When one of my friends asked me to make it in Telugu, we shot Mosagallu in Telugu too. The film will release this year in Telugu and English languages. The Telugu version releases on June 5th and we are planning International screenings for the English version in July” said Vishnu.