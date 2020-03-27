Corona testing capacities should be enhanced: Naidu

TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to cooperate with the officials, doctors and frontline warriors as too much harm was already done due to lack of tough quarantine of foreign returnees and affected persons in the initial days of the virus attack. Janata Curfew and 21-day national lockdown could control the spread of the disease but not totally prevent new cases. The next focus of the governments should be to come out with new ideas for handling the situation after the end of lockdown on April 14.

There is a greater need for enhancing testing capabilities in Andhra Pradesh and in the country because this would only give an understanding of the real extent of coronavirus threat. There should be complete data on number of foreign returnees, their coverage under testing and the precautionary measures being taken.