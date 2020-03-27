Owaisi call to muslims to worship at home: Corona threat

MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to his party workers and muslims all over the country not to leave their homes for prayers. He called upon them to cooperate with the police and civic officials and with the governments in making lockdowns a success. This is in the interests of everybody’s health. Owaisi’s call came in the wake of repeated incidents of police resorting to lathicharge on worshippers at masjids.

At many places, the muslims are continuing to congregate at masjids and offering prayers. But the government has not spared temples, masjids and churches from lockdown. The epidemic threat does not spare anybody. Owaisi pointed out to the devotees that even the Muslim Personal Law Board has given a call for worshipping at home.

Owaisi said that it was the duty and responsibility of each and every muslim to follow personal discipline. The immediate duty is to fight against coronavirus threat.