Mega and Nandamuri fans disappointed with RRR Trailer Strategy

The entire nation is eagerly waiting for the trailer of RRR that will be unveiled tomorrow. The trailer will be screened in selected theatres across the country in all the languages at 10 AM. However, the trailer of RRR will be released through Youtube and other social media platforms at 4 PM tomorrow. Film loves along with the Mega and Nandamuri fans are surprised with the strategy and they are worried that the videos shot on mobile phones would surface online after the trailer is screened in theatres.

Everyone is carrying high-resolution cameras in their mobile phones these days. A lot of enthusiasts will shoot the trailer and post it on social media and these videos would be circulated in no time. All these low-quality videos will be all over the internet before the trailer releases on the official platforms. Fans are asking the makers to rethink and release the trailer on Youtube right after the screening completes in theatres. Hope the makers of RRR will change their trailer strategy.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR has NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris in the lead roles. The film is announced for January 7th 2022 release all over.