Minister ends up as a joke unable to explain OTS scheme

In an attempt to defend Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s OTS scheme for housing, a key minister ended up making a joke of himself. The incident occurred in Chittoor district. The minister organized a press conference to defend the OTS.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the scheme was a very good one and that it would benefit the people, especially the poor. He called upon the people not to have any misgivings about the scheme. During the press meet, he fumbled for answers. As the media began asking questions, he suddenly went blank and said that he has no knowledge of the scheme. He told the media that he would get the information from his associate.

Then, he asked his PA about the scheme. The PA too feigned ignorance.

Then the minister simply rushed into the anteroom and called up the secretary of his minister to get details. However, the secretary could not pick up the phone. After about 10 minutes, the mediapersons left the place. The minister then was upset. He is said to have fired at his staff and said that he should not have been given such heavy topics about which his knowledge is minimal.

Sources say that the minister usually avoids the media and is known to fumble even on normal issues. It is also interesting that the minister came to the press meet without any prior knowledge of the subject he was tasked to defend. This has now become the talk of the town.