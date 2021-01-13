Mega eyes on Master

Lokesh Kanagaraj created a sensation with Khaidi starring Karthi. The film received critical acclaim and also minted money at the Telugu and Tamil box-office. He bagged an opportunity to work with Vijay and the film titled Master is high on expectations. Master’s pre-release sales and advance bookings are exceptional across the Telugu states. Trade circles say that Master opened on a terrific note and the first day numbers are going to stun the Tollywood for sure.

Lokesh Kanagaraj himself during the recent interviews revealed that he narrated a plot to Tollywood Superstar Ram Charan and will start working on the script soon. Mega fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Master after the recent happenings. If Master fares well, Lokesh Kanagaraj would get one more golden opportunity and will direct Ram Charan soon. He is currently directing Kamal Haasan in Vikram and the film is aimed for summer 2021 release.