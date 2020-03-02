Megastar accidentally announces the title of his next

By
Telugu360
-
0

Megastar Chiranjeevi attended the pre-release event of O Pittakatha as a special guest. During his speech, he accidentally announced the title of his next film Acharya. He soon recollected himself saying that the title was not officially announced. Acharya is already speculated across the circles of social media after the makers registered it with the Film Chamber. Now, Megastar made it official now.

The shoot of Acharya is happening in Hyderabad. Koratala Siva is the director and Mahesh Babu will play an important role in this social drama. Trisha plays the female lead and Manisharma is composing the music. The film is slated for August release. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are the producers.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR