Megastar approaches Cybercrime Cops Again

A Hyderabad based court recently has granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The order is issued to protect Chiranjeevi’s personality and publicity rights, including the unauthorised commercial use of his name, image, voice, and other recognisable attributes. Megastar is relieved with the orders from the court but there are several people bothering the actor on social media. Chiranjeevi has approached the Cybercrime cops again.

Chiranjeevi has filed a complaint with the cyber crime cops against a person named Daya Chowdary who has been posting objectionable content against him through his X handle. A complaint has been registered today and the investigation is on. Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu directed by Anil Ravipudi and the film releases during Sankranthi holiday season next year.