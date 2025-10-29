x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Megastar approaches Cybercrime Cops Again

Published on October 29, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi Deserves a Comeback: Tollywood Needs his Energy Again
image
Megastar approaches Cybercrime Cops Again
image
Will Tollywood Producers agree for Revanth Reddy’s Deal?
image
Malavika Mohanan about Megastar’s Film
image
Andhra Pradesh Speeds Up New Districts Formation Process

Megastar approaches Cybercrime Cops Again

Chiranjeevi

A Hyderabad based court recently has granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The order is issued to protect Chiranjeevi’s personality and publicity rights, including the unauthorised commercial use of his name, image, voice, and other recognisable attributes. Megastar is relieved with the orders from the court but there are several people bothering the actor on social media. Chiranjeevi has approached the Cybercrime cops again.

Chiranjeevi has filed a complaint with the cyber crime cops against a person named Daya Chowdary who has been posting objectionable content against him through his X handle. A complaint has been registered today and the investigation is on. Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu directed by Anil Ravipudi and the film releases during Sankranthi holiday season next year.

Next Naga Vamsi Deserves a Comeback: Tollywood Needs his Energy Again Previous Will Tollywood Producers agree for Revanth Reddy’s Deal?
else

TRENDING

image
Naga Vamsi Deserves a Comeback: Tollywood Needs his Energy Again
image
Megastar approaches Cybercrime Cops Again
image
Will Tollywood Producers agree for Revanth Reddy’s Deal?

Latest

image
Naga Vamsi Deserves a Comeback: Tollywood Needs his Energy Again
image
Megastar approaches Cybercrime Cops Again
image
Will Tollywood Producers agree for Revanth Reddy’s Deal?
image
Malavika Mohanan about Megastar’s Film
image
Andhra Pradesh Speeds Up New Districts Formation Process

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Speeds Up New Districts Formation Process
image
Chandrababu Naidu Monitors Cyclone Montha Overnight
image
Chandrababu Reviews Cyclone Montha Impact, Directs Officials to Stay Alert Across Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025