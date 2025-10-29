Will Tollywood Producers agree for Revanth Reddy’s Deal?

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during the felicitation event of the Film Union Workers has announced that the film producers will be granted ticket hike for their upcoming films only if a profit of 20 percent from the hike will be shared with the Film Union Workers. This has turned out to be a major topic of debate and the film producers are expected to conduct a series of meetings to discuss about their further plan. A series of meetings in the presence of Film Chamber and the Producers Guild will take place very soon.

The biggest challenge is about how to share the profits from the hiked ticket prices. How to track the profits from the hiked prices and the challenges faced in this process. It is unclear if the government of Telangana will form a team to monitor all the transactions or if the producers will have to submit a report for every film. This is a sensitive issue as any miscommunication will lead to a huge damage between the Tollywood producers and the government of Telangana. Reports say that the Tollywood producers are in plans to form a panel to track the box-office numbers with the ticket hikes for transparency and to avoid controversies.