Malavika Mohanan about Megastar’s Film

Malavika Mohanan is making her debut in Tollywood with Prabhas’ Raja Saab. The actress is waiting for the release of the film to sign more and more Telugu films. From the past one week, there are speculations that Malavika Mohanan is the leading lady in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s 158th film directed by Bobby Kolli. The makers are yet to make an official statement. The young actress revealed that she is not a part of the project and she issued a clarification calling the reports false.

“Hi guys, So there are a lot of reports circulating online that I’m a part of Mega 158 helmed by Bobby sir. While I would love to share the screen with the iconic Chiranjeevi sir at some point in my career, but just wanted to clarify that I’m not a part of this project and the reports are false” posted Malavika Mohanan. Mega158 will start rolling in December and this mass entertainer will release by the end of 2026. KVN Productions are the producers.