Andhra Pradesh Speeds Up New Districts Formation Process

Andhra Pradesh is moving swiftly towards reorganising its districts once again. The state government has begun detailed discussions on creating new districts, with several proposals now before the Cabinet subcommittee. The focus is on striking a balance between administrative efficiency and the promises made to the public during the election campaign.

At a recent meeting with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the Cabinet subcommittee discussed proposals related to revenue divisions and mandal boundaries. The Chief Minister reiterated that the formation of new districts must reflect the commitment given to people during the polls. Currently, Andhra Pradesh has 26 districts, 77 revenue divisions, and 679 mandals. During the previous government’s tenure, the number of districts was increased from 13 to 26 by aligning them with parliamentary constituencies. The Naidu-led government is now re-evaluating that structure.

One of the key proposals under review is the creation of a new district centred around Markapur, fulfilling a promise made by the Chief Minister during the elections. The Revenue Department has also recommended this. Another significant suggestion involves declaring Madanapalle, the state’s largest revenue division, as a separate district. The subcommittee plans to consult leaders from Chittoor and Annamayya districts before finalising the proposal.

Discussions are also underway regarding the Polavaram project’s submerged mandals. The government is considering merging these mandals with nearby districts for administrative convenience once the project is completed. Additionally, proposals have been made to reorganise 86 mandals across 28 constituencies to achieve better governance and resource management.

There is also a proposal to shift the Annamayya district headquarters from Rajampet to Rayachoti and to merge the Addanki Assembly segment of Bapatla district with Prakasam district. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that these reorganisations serve long-term administrative and public interests.

Reports indicate that the number of revenue divisions may increase by four, while the total number of mandals will likely remain unchanged. The Cabinet subcommittee is expected to meet again today to finalise its recommendations, which will then be presented at the Cabinet meeting on November 7. Following that, the formal process for creating new districts will begin, with public consultations before the final announcement.