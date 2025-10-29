x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mahesh Babu’s Niece Become Most Sought-After Already

Published on October 29, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Will Tollywood Producers agree for Revanth Reddy’s Deal?
image
Malavika Mohanan about Megastar’s Film
image
Andhra Pradesh Speeds Up New Districts Formation Process
image
Mahesh Babu’s Niece Become Most Sought-After Already
image
Telugu360 Analysis: 2026 to see a Decline in Telugu Films

Mahesh Babu’s Niece Become Most Sought-After Already

Even before her first film is announced, Jaanvi Ghattamaneni has become one of the most sought-after young faces in the entertainment industry. Granddaughter of Superstar Krishna, niece of Mahesh Babu, and daughter of filmmaker Manjula Ghattamaneni, she carries a legacy that commands instant attention. Yet, it is her grace, quiet magnetism, and effortless authenticity that truly captivate those who meet her.

In recent months, Jaanvi has been the face of several high-end jewelry, fashion, and lifestyle campaigns. Whether draped in exquisite temple jewelry or styled in sleek modern couture, she brings a rare blend of regality and freshness to every frame. Brand strategists describe her as “the perfect balance of classic South Indian beauty and modern Indian sensibility.”

But what sets Jaanvi apart is her grounded spirit. Behind the poise lies a student of the craft, someone who treats every photo shoot and rehearsal as training for her eventual cinematic moment. She radiates both humility and quiet determination, qualities that have quickly made her a favorite among directors and photographers alike.

It’s becoming clear that Jaanvi’s journey isn’t about fame chasing her lineage, it’s about destiny catching up with preparation. With each appearance, she strengthens her position not just as Mahesh Babu’s niece, but as a star in her own right, the one everyone is waiting to see on the big screen.

Next Andhra Pradesh Speeds Up New Districts Formation Process Previous Telugu360 Analysis: 2026 to see a Decline in Telugu Films
else

TRENDING

image
Will Tollywood Producers agree for Revanth Reddy’s Deal?
image
Malavika Mohanan about Megastar’s Film
image
Mahesh Babu’s Niece Become Most Sought-After Already

Latest

image
Will Tollywood Producers agree for Revanth Reddy’s Deal?
image
Malavika Mohanan about Megastar’s Film
image
Andhra Pradesh Speeds Up New Districts Formation Process
image
Mahesh Babu’s Niece Become Most Sought-After Already
image
Telugu360 Analysis: 2026 to see a Decline in Telugu Films

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Speeds Up New Districts Formation Process
image
Chandrababu Naidu Monitors Cyclone Montha Overnight
image
Chandrababu Reviews Cyclone Montha Impact, Directs Officials to Stay Alert Across Andhra Pradesh

Related Articles

Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025