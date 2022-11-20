Megastar Arrives In Lungi For Boss Party

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s most-awaited movie Waltair Veerayya is offering poonakalu with every update. A few days ago, composer Devi Sri Prasad proclaimed the first single Boss Party will be released this week. The makers today revealed the song will be unleashed on 23rd of this month at 4:05 PM.

What’s more, they released this amazing poster to announce the song date. Megastar Chiranjeevi arrives in Lungi for Boss Party. He is seen shaking his leg along with the dancers in the poster. His get-up will definitely make fans go gaga over it. The poster heightens the anticipation to watch the song which is being promoted as Party Song Of The Year.

Devi Sri Prasad provided soundtracks for the movie, while Sekhar master choreographed this special number where Urvashi Rautela will be seen dancing alongside Chiranjeevi.

The film starring Ravi Teja in a significant role also features Shruti Haasan playing the female lead. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Waltair Veerayya is coming for Sankranthi, 2023.