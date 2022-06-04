Megastar changes his lineup of Films

Megastar Chiranjeevi tasted the biggest debacle with Acharya and he is on a break. Megastar is one actor who always learned from his failures. He is extra cautious about his upcoming projects. He is rethinking about the projects that are in the discussion stages. Three films of the actor: God Father, Bhola Shankar and Waltair Veerayya are under shoot. While God Father is almost done with the shoot, a major portions are to be filmed for Bhola Shankar and Waltair Veerayya.

Megastar has changed plans about his lineup of films. He decided to complete the shoot of Waltair Veerayya first and release the film soon. God Father and Bhola Shankar are remakes and Chiranjeevi is keen to test his luck with Waltair Veerayya which is a straight film and a mass entertainer. He allocated his dates for Waltair Veerayya and the new schedule commences soon. The release date of Waltair Veerayya will be finalized and it will be announced soon.

Bobby is the director and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady in this mass entertainer. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this mass entertainer set in the backdrop of Vizag.