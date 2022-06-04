Ram Pothineni-DSP combo proves magical with Dhada Dhada

Advertisement

Repeating the his melody magic, music composer Devi Sri Prasad and singer Haricharan yet again tripped the music lovers with their song ‘Dhada Dhada’ from the much-awaited ‘The Warriorr.’

Upping the hype game, the makers of the Ram Pothineni-Linguswamy’s next released the second single from the album which is now trending on social. The song is launched by the director extraordinire Gautham Menon through his social media.

Devi Sri Prasad time and again proved that why he is a specialist in scoring melody songs. This song is surely going to be a favorite for music lovers with spotless instrumentation and expressive crooning. Haricharan has lent vocals for the song penned by Shreemani. While the first single Bullet is still breaking many records on the YouTube the makers are strikes everyone with another chartbuster.

There is a rhythm that should let one hook to the song within the first few listens. The choreography looks attractive, with a move highlighted in the lyric video. It gives the opportunity to the makers to make it viral. The lead pair in the video enchants everyone and Ram Pothineni looks stunningly good.

Ram Pothineni’s Telugu Tamil Bilingual ‘The Warriorr’ directed by N Linguswamy planning for a grand release on July 14. The movie is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screens, and it is presented by Pavan Kumar.