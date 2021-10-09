Megastar changes plans for Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Acharya that is directed by Koratala Siva. Ram Charan will be seen playing a crucial role in this action entertainer. Chiranjeevi, Koratala Siva met the distributors of the film on Monday and they collected the feedback of releasing the film on December 17th across the globe. An official announcement about the same was planned to be made on Wednesday.

With some of them against the December 17th release for Acharya, Chiranjeevi decided to change the release plan of Acharya. It is heard that the distributors are not ready to release Acharya before the release of RRR. They expressed that the market would open up completely with RRR and it would be an advantage for Acharya if it releases after the release of RRR. Two Ram Charan’s films releasing in a gap of three weeks isn’t a good sign told the feedback. The new release date of Acharya will be finalized soon. Acharya has Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Matinee Entertainments are the producers.