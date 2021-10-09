Huge betting on MAA Elections

The prestigious MAA Elections will take place tomorrow and Prakash Raj panel is competing with Manchu Vishnu’s panel. After a heated up discussion between Prakash Raj and Manchu Vishnu, the entire Tollywood is waiting to see about who wins in the polls. On the other side, there are huge bets going about the panel that would win in the polls. From the role of the President to the other positions, there are massive bets. One of the celebrities who is contesting in the MAA Elections is betting on himself for lakhs.

During the initial days, everyone predicted that Prakash Raj’s victory would be a cakewalk but things changed completely. Vishnu turned out to be a tough competitor and there are talks that the majority would not exceed 50 votes. The elections will take place tomorrow morning and the results will be declared tomorrow evening. All eyes are now focused on the MAA Elections for now.