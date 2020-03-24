Megastar Chiranjeevi all set for social media debut

With all the young generation actors making waves on social media and interacting with their fans, veteran actors like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna are never seen across social media cricles. Megastar Chiranjeevi today announced that he would make his debut on social media tomorrow on the auspicious day of Ugadi. He released a short video byte informing the same.

Chiranjeevi shared that he would interact with his fans, share his feelings on social media right from tomorrow. Chiranjeevi even said he would share short messages to his fans through the medium. His next film Acharya is currently under shoot and it will release this year. Koratala Siva is the director and Ram Charan plays a crucial role in this social drama.

This Ugadi is going to be special. Tomorrow, your Mega Star Chiranjeevi garu is going to start interacting with you from his official social media handles. Get ready to follow and show him some love.#WelcomeMegaStarToSM pic.twitter.com/2PwDM0TT7J — Konidela Pro Company (@KonidelaPro) March 24, 2020