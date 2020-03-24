Megastar Chiranjeevi all set for social media debut

By
Telugu360
-
0

With all the young generation actors making waves on social media and interacting with their fans, veteran actors like Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna are never seen across social media cricles. Megastar Chiranjeevi today announced that he would make his debut on social media tomorrow on the auspicious day of Ugadi. He released a short video byte informing the same.

Chiranjeevi shared that he would interact with his fans, share his feelings on social media right from tomorrow. Chiranjeevi even said he would share short messages to his fans through the medium. His next film Acharya is currently under shoot and it will release this year. Koratala Siva is the director and Ram Charan plays a crucial role in this social drama.

