Nithiin puzzled about his wedding

Young actor Nithiin is all set to enter wedlock with his longtime girlfriend Shalini on April 16th. A perfect destination wedding was planned in Dubai well in advance but the coronavirus scare changed the plans of the entire globe. Nithiin already canceled his destination wedding and he wanted to get married on the planned date in India in the presence of limited guests.

But things are turning extremely worse and the actor is now puzzled about his wedding. It is unclear if Nithiin gets married on the planned date or if he postpones the wedding plans. The discussions are on and the actor will take the call in a week. Nithiin is shooting for Rang De which is announced for July release. Venky Atluri is the director and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. He is also busy with Chandrasekhar Yeleti’s Check and Andhadhun remake.