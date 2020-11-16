Megastar Chiranjeevi’s remuneration for Vedhalam Remake?

Megastar Chiranjeevi is an undisputed king in Tollywood from the past three decades. He is even the highest-paid Tollywood actor. Chiranjeevi will return back to the sets of Acharya from 20th and will complete his part at the earliest. Utilizing the coronavirus break, Chiranjeevi is ready with a strong lineup of films. One among them is the remake of Vedhalam. Meher Ramesh is on board to direct the project and the shoot of the film is expected to commence from March 2021.

As per the ongoing speculation, Chiranjeevi is pocketing Rs 60 crores as remuneration for the film. AK Entertainments will bankroll this prestigious project. There are speculations that all the agreements are completed recently. Chiranjeevi is taking Rs 50 crores for Acharya and will take Rs 60 crores home for Vedhalam remake. Keerthy Suresh is in talks to play Chiranjeevi’s sister in this emotional entertainer. The film is aimed for Dasara 2021 release.