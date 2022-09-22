Megastar completes 44 years in Telugu Cinema

Megastar Chiranjeevi who has been an undisputed King of Telugu cinema for over three decades has completed 44 years in Tollywood. His first film Pranam Khareedu released on September 22nd in the year 1978. He thanked everyone who supported him over the years in this remarkable journey. He scored several super hits in his career in these 44 years. He took a break for politics and he returned back to Telugu cinema after a brief break with Khaidi No 150.

“Chiranjeevi the Actor as you all know was born today, 22 September 1978, 44 years ago! I owe this limitless love and affection I receive from you all, to this day! I owe everything to this day! Humbled and Grateful!” posted Chiranjeevi. The top actor’s next film God Father is hitting the screens during Dasara. A couple of other films Bhola Shankar and Waltair Veerayya are currently under shoot.