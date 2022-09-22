Jagan to inaugurate 5.05 lakh houses on Dec 21

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a review meeting with the housing dept on the ongoing progress of the works under ‘Navaratnalu – Pedalandariki illu’. The officials briefed the chief minister that so far in the financial year 2022-23, they have completed works worth Rs. 4,318 Cr.

A total of 21.55 lakh houses are taken up in two phases. The officials said that these works are being expedited. They further said that once the rains subside, the construction of houses will be picked up every week and plans have been made to construct 70,000 houses per week from October.

The Chief Minister reiterated that when the construction of houses is completed, to ensure that minimum facilities like drainage, electricity and drinking water are provided at the Jagananna colonies. The chief minister also directed the officials to pay special attention for the construction of houses in agency areas.

‘There should be no compromise in setting up of minimum infrastructure facilities under any circumstances. ‘Come up with a clear plan on the priority works in terms of Jagananna colonies’ the chief minister said.

Further reviewing the AP TIDCO housing, the chief minister said that there should be special attention given to the management of Tidco houses.

The officials briefed the chief minister that the infrastructural works of TIDCO houses are moving swiftly and that the houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries by December.