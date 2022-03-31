Megastar injures himself on the sets of his Next

Megastar Chiranjeevi is working without breaks and he is shooting for three projects currently. Megastar is an inspiration for most of the young actors in Telugu cinema. During the shoot of Bobby’s film, Megastar while shooting for an action episode got his leg sprained but he continued to shoot for the day. Chiranjeevi was shooting for the day on an elephant. While getting down from the elephant, Chiranjeevi got his leg strained but he completed the shoot with the pain.

He decided not to waste the dates of the actors and completed the shoot for the day. The film is tentatively titled Waltair Veerayya and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Megastar is also shooting for Mohan Raja’s God Father and Meher Ramesh’s Bhola Shankar.