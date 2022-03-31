Buzz: Prabhas and Koratala Siva film on Cards?

Star writer Koratala Siva made his debut as director with Mirchi that featured Prabhas in the lead role. He scored a series of hits and is waiting for the release of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya. He will soon direct NTR in his next and the film is an action-packed entertainer. Koratala Siva and Prabhas have been keen to work together again after the release of Mirchi but the project did not materialize. Now, Koratala Siva met Prabhas recently and discussed about teaming up. He narrated a plot to the top actor and Prabhas gave his initial nod.

UV Creations will bankroll this project if everything goes as per the plan. Prabhas has a heap of films lined up and he is occupied till 2025. Koratala Siva will lock Prabhas and will complete other projects before Prabhas turns free. Prabhas completed Adipurush and his shooting for Salaar and Project K. He has a film with Maruthi and Spirit to be directed by Sandeep Vanga. More details awaited.