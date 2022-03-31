AP HC punishes 8 IAS officers, to serve in welfare hostels

The AP High Court on Thursday sentenced eight senior IAS officers to two weeks imprisonment for not implementing the court orders.

However, when the IAS officers apologised, the court withdrew the imprisonment orders and directed them to serve in the welfare hostels for one year.

The court took serious note of the petition that the officers did not act on its earlier order to remove village secretariat buildings from the school compounds or conversion of the school buildings.

The officers, Budithi Rajasekhar, GSRKR Vijayakumar, Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Girija Shankar, Y Srilakshmi, Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu and Shyamala Rao.

When the officers attended the court on Thursday, the judges on the bench expressed anger at the officials for not following the court directions.

However, when the officials tendered an apology, the court converted the imprisonment period into service period.

The court directed the officials to pay expenses of two meals per month for one year and serve the students at least one day every month for one year.