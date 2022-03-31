Alia Bhatt issues a clarification about being upset with Team RRR

Top actress Alia Bhatt had a crisp and short role in RRR and she essayed the role of Sita. After the film’s release, the actress removed the posts of RRR from her Instagram page and there are strong talks that the actress is upset with the assignment in the film. The actress today issued a clarification for the ongoing speculations. Here is her official statement:

“In today’s randomness, I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I always realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer to look less cluttered. I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli sir. I loved working with Tarak and Charan. I loved every single thing about my experience on this film. The only reason I’m bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide” told Alia Bhatt.