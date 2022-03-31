Allu Arjun’s Pushpa tops TRP ratings in Bollywood

Allu Arjun has undoubtedly emerged a national star with Pushpa: The Rise, which has Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil in important characters.

After creating collection records in theaters pan-India, the movie has now smashed TRP ratings in all centres with a huge difference when compared with Bollywood mega movies.

Pushpa is on a high with 4.35 TVR, Sooryavanshi 2.7 and 83 just 1.79 when it comes to HSM Urban. And, Pushpa is on top with 3.79 TVR, Sooryavanshi second with 3.18 and 83 third with 2.11 in HSM Urban Pay.

Not just that, Pushpa, Sooryavanshi and 83 respectively scored 4.23, 1.68 and 1.07 in HSM U+R. Now, isn’t this enough to show the power of pan-Indian movies as against Bollywood films?

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for Pushpa and the songs topped the charts in various languages. Besides the Telugu states and Maharashtra, the film directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers Muttamsetty Media ran successfully in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka too.