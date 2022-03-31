Vijayasai Reddy thanks Congress, other members in Rajya Sabha

YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy thanked the Congress and members of other parties for their support and guidance in the house. Vijayasai Reddy spoke at the special programme held in the Parlaiemnt on Thursday to give farewell to the retiring members.

While 72 members are scheduled to retire after the current session, Vijayasai Reddy is retiring on June 21, 2022. Along with him, three more members, Suresh Prabhu, Y S Chowdary and T G Venkatesh are also retiring in June this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijayasai Reddy said his entry to politics and then to Rajya Sabha was possible because of the Congress. He said that the Congress had filed false cases against him and his leader Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Because of these cases, he had come into direct politics.

In the house, Congress member Jairam Ramesh and Akali member Naresh Gujral and others have guided him so well, when he entered the house for the first time. He thanked chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for having given the opportunity to represent the party in Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Vijayasai Reddy is likely to be nominated for one more term. His candidature is cleared by the chief minister. The three BJP seats falling vacant along with him will also be bagged by the ruling YSR Congress this time. The ruling YSR Congress will be able to win all the four seats from the State given its strength in the Assembly.

This would take the YSR Congress strength in the Rajya Sabha to nine out of total 11 members representing the state. The term of two other members, C M Ramesh of BJP and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar of the TDP, is scheduled to end on April 2, 2024.