Megastar is back to Work

Megastar Chiranjeevi is back to action and he resumed the shoot of Acharya today in Hyderabad. All the pending portions of the shoot will be completed in two schedules. Ram Charan will join the sets of Acharya after he is done with the shoot of RRR. Chiranjeevi will complete the pending portions of the film for now. Koratala Siva is also busy with the post-production work and the film is gearing up for release in October if all goes well.

Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady and Pooja Hegde is paired beside Ram Charan in this social drama. Acharya is carrying terrific expectations and all the deals for the film are closed. Matinee Entertainments are the producers and Koratala Siva is personally overlooking the business of Acharya. Chiranjeevi will complete the shoot of Acharya and he will commence the shoot of Lucifer remake from next month.