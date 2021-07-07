Jagan’s new-district dreams turning milch cows for MLAs?

With the AP Government sending feelers that new districts would be carved out, the realtors have gone into a tizzy across Andhra Pradesh. The activity is more intense in places which are likely to become the district headquarters. Interestingly, no announcement has been made so far. But, in places like Narsaraopet the situation has completely gone out of hand.

Take for instance Narsaraopet, which is being touted as the district headquarters of the proposed district. As a result, over 200 realty ventures have sprouted in the town. The local politicians, allegedly led by the local MLA, are making hay while the sun shines. They are allegedly taking their cuts for land conversion from farm land, to issue permissions from DTCP and to issue permissions to take up infrastructural development.

Allegations are that the politicians of the ruling party are now allowing even a single inch to be sold if their cuts are not given. Ditto with several other small times, where an artificial boom is created. Interestingly, there are no official announcements so far. Yet, the land prices are soaring.

Sources say the realtors are pinning their hopes on the whimsical attitude of YS Jagan. They feel that if Jagan decides, the carving out of a new district is just a matter of time. Hence they are in a mad rush to create ventures. However, these ventures do not fulfil the basic conditions such as land conversion and securing of approvals.

Similar trends are being reported from places like Tadepalligudem and Tanuku in West Godavari, Rajanagaram in East Godavari and several other places. The local MLAs in most places are said to be raking in moolah at an astounding rate.