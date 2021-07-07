Which defector does YS Jagan like?

Who will YS Jagan prefer between two defectors? This is the biggest question being asked in the political circles of Prakasam district. There are two warring politicians who have their fortunes linked to Chirala. One is former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan and the other is present MLA Karanam Balaram. Both are locked in a battle for supremacy.

Amanchi, who is from Pandillapalli village in Vetapalem mandal. He became an MLA in 2009 and then in 2014. The first time he had won as an independent, but the second time, he was a YSRCP candidate. However, he later shifted to the TDP. Ahead of 2019 elections, he had come back to the YSRCP to contest elections again. However, he was defeated by old warhorse Karanam Balaram. Though Karanam won, the real power lay in Amanchi’s hands as his party was in power.

But, Karanam turned the tables by joining the YSRCP. Since then, the battle for supremacy intensified between the two leaders. Karanam practically became the incharge of Chirala, but is being challenged at every step of the way by Amanchi. The latest fight is over the sarpanch post of Ramannapeta village. YS Jagan preferred to support Karanam Balaram.

Sources said that YS Jagan has asked Amanchi Krishnamohan to shift to the neighbouring Parchur assembly constituency. He has reportedly asked Amanchi to leave Chirala to Karanam Balaram and move to Parchur. He was told that he would be made in-charge of the Parchur assembly constituency and would be given in return for his sacrifice.

However, whether Amanchi, who has worked very hard in Chirala and cultivated his own cadre of supporters, will agree to this arrangement is not known. Will he relent or rebel? Will he silently move to Parchur and grab the MLC post? Let’s wait and see if Jagan’s formula works or not.