Megastar not satisfied with Lucifer

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film God Father is hitting the screens tomorrow on the occasion of Dasara. The actor interacted with the media during which he made some surprising comments. Though the makers announced that God Father will have a Malayalam release, Chiranjeevi revealed that there are no such plans. He said that God Father will release in Tamil soon. He also said it was Ram Charan who suggested to remake Lucifer. “After watching the original, I felt that something was missing in the original and I was not completely satisfied. After Mohan Raja made changes to the Telugu version, I felt that God Father is the film I was waiting for” told Chiranjeevi.

“Some of them are not convinced with the remakes. In my case, all the films remade by me made lot of money. God Father is releasing in Telugu and Hindi languages tomorrow” told Chiranjeevi. “Director Sukumar watched Lucifer and he called Charan and suggested him to buy the remake rights. We then showed to Megastar and he agreed to do the film. I thank Chiranjeevi garu and Charan for the opportunity” told the producer NV Prasad. The film’s director Mohan Raja expressed his confidence on the film’s success. God Father also has Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satyadev playing other important roles.