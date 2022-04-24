Megastar on how Telugu cinema broke all the Barriers

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are teaming up for the first time in Acharya and the film is releasing next Friday. During his speech, Chiranjeevi explained about an awards event in the past where Telugu cinema was ignored and how it impacted him. “There was no space for Telugu cinema years ago in Awards event and Indian cinema means it was Bollywood. But one man SS Rajamouli broke all the barriers through Baahubali franchise and RRR. He proved that Telugu cinema has no barriers and all the audience would love them” told Chiranjeevi.

He also explained about the efforts they kept to convince Rajamouli to get the dates of Ram Charan. “Rajamouli’s actor would be locked with him for years. We requested Rajamouli but he stopped answering our calls. We used woman sentiment saying that it was Surekha’s dream to see us together. Rajamouli promised to support us and he let Charan work for Acharya. Koratala Siva handled the film well and we completed the shoot on time” told Chiranjeevi.