Megastar satires on himself in Uppena pre-release event

Megastar Chiranjeevi during his speeches in the recent events shared the details about his upcoming projects even before the official announcements were made. Acharya title was unveiled by Megastar on a stage and the movie unit was left embarrassed. Chiranjeevi attended the pre-release event as Chief Guest and he was all excited about the film’s release. Chiranjeevi watched Uppena in a special screening weeks ago. During his speech, he satired himself about his weakness of speaking out but controlled himself.

“The movie unit may be worried that I would speak much about the film. But I decided not to reveal a single word about Uppena. Right after I watched the film, I wanted to arrange a press meet and express about how much I enjoyed the film. But I kept hold of myself and decided to wait for the release. Uppena has an exceptional screenplay. Uppena is one more Rangasthalam for Mythri Movie Makers. Buchi Babu should be appreciated for his work. Vijay Sethupathi is very committed and he is a versatile actor of the country” told Chiranjeevi.

Uppena features Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. The film is hitting the screens on February 12th.