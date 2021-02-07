Peddireddy defies SEC, come out of house to welcome CM

In asserting his loyalty to CM Jagan Reddy, senior Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is launching constant attacks and openly violating all orders of the State Election Commission. SEC Ramesh Kumar has ordered the DGP to keep Peddireddy restrained to his home till February 21. But today, the Minister came out of his house to receive Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who is coming to Chittoor district as part of the President’s visit.

Peddireddy has visited Tirupati airport. On the other hand, SEC Ramesh Kumar has written to the Union Home Secretary about the flagrant violations by the Minister. The SEC has sought the advice of the Union Home Ministry following non stop attacks by Minister Peddireddy on the constitutional institution of the election commission.

Meanwhile, Minister Peddireddy has moved a house motion before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. He sought cancellation of the SEC orders. From the beginning, Peddireddy has been openly passing critical comments against SEC Ramesh Kumar.

Many other YCP leaders have stopped launching direct attacks on the SEC after the election code came into effect. But Peddireddy continued his all out attack.