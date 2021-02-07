Pic Talk: Alia Bhatt’s stunning pose in Maldives

Soaring temperatures in Maldives is the stunning #AliaBhatt. pic.twitter.com/NalDALrvxl — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 7, 2021

Alia Bhatt is the busiest Indian actress currently. She is working without breaks to wrap up her commitments. Alia Bhatt took a small break and flew to Maldives along with her friends. Alia Bhatt has been spotted relaxing across the beaches of Maldives in a trendy bikini. She kept the temperatures soaring with her hot looks. The actress looked perfect in a bikini and offered a treat for her fans. Alia Bhatt is making her Tollywood debut with RRR that is directed by SS Rajamouli. NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors in this periodic action entertainer.