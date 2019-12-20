Megastar takes U-Turn for Koratala’s Project

Megastar Chiranjeevi and the team of Syeraa went for a pan Indian release for the periodic drama. Leaving many in disappointment, the film failed to make the magic across the non-Telugu states. Chiranjeevi had plans to present his next project directed by Koratala Siva as a pan Indian release. But with Syeraa’s performance, Chiranjeevi has now focused on Tollywood alone and he took a U-Turn on the project.

He firmly believes that Koratala Siva’s film has enough stuff and decided to focus on Telugu alone. Though the makers initially planned to rope in Bollywood technicians, they later called it a skip. The film will release in Telugu strictly and they would take a call about the film’s release in other languages after the release. Trisha is the leading lady and Manisharma is composing the music.

The regular shoot of this social drama starts from December 26th in Hyderabad. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are the producers.