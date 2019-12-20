Temples’ funds to be diverted for Sarada Peetham

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has ordered five major temples to provide their funds to Visakhapatnam-based Sarada Peetham. This is to help Peethadhipathi Swaroopanandendra Swami’s national level ‘Hindu Dharma Parirakshana’ meetings to be held for a month from January 3. The Swamiji has asked for help from CM Jagan Reddy. Following this, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas immediately issued orders asking Srisailam, Dwaraka Tirumala, Vijayawada Kanaka Durga, Annavaram and Simhachalam Temples to help Sarada Peetham. As per the existing guidelines, the respective temples should spend devotees’ funds by organising meetings by themselves but not by external agencies.

However, everybody knows Swaroopanandendra is a very influential godman who takes credit even for bringing Jagan Reddy to power in last elections. Recently, TTD Chairman SV Subba Reddy along with EO and others met and discussed various issues with the Swamiji. Interestingly, the TTD is spared from this funds diversion to the private meetings of Sarada Peetham. The endowment officials of respective temples are now in a dilemma. If they give funds, it would be a violation of norms. They will land in trouble in future.